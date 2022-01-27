The Whitehouse LadyCats captured seven gold medals, including two relay events, to highlight their runner-up finish in the team race in the District 15-5A Swimming & Diving Meet held Jan. 22 in Texarkana.
Also, Tyler sophomore Naomi Moody finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke, qualifying her for both events in regionals.
The Lady Lions finished sixth in the meet with seven points.
Texas High won the girls meet with 123 points, edging Whitehouse, which totaled 119. They were followed by Longview (97), Mount Pleasant (36), Brownsboro (16), Tyler (7) and New Diana (3).
The Region IV meet is scheduled for Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatics Center in The Colony.
In the boys meet, Whitehouse finished second to Texas High.
Tyler junior Brian Curry placed 15th in the 100 freestyle and 19th in the 50 free, while freshman Kelvin Crawford was 11th in the 100 free and 20th in the 50 free.
Texas High also won the boys meet with 230 points. The Tigers were followed by Whitehouse (114), Longview (57), Hallsville (28), Mount Pleasant (23) and New Diana (19).
GIRLS
Abbie Lavender and Campbell Lavender each captured two individual golds for Whitehouse with Anna Matthews adding a gold.
Campbell Lavender, 16, captured the 200 individual medley in a time of two minutes and 24.07 seconds, and 100 butterfly (1:04.99).
Abbie Lavender, 14, won the 200 freestyle (2:4.94) and 500 freestyle (5:31.80).
Matthews, 14, was tops in the 100 backstroke (1:07.34).
The Lavenders and Matthews helped the LadyCats win two relay events — 200 medley (2:04.76) and 400 freestyle (4:05.39).
Madison Wilson, 17, swam the anchor on the 200 medley and was also a member of the 400 freestyle.
Brownsboro's Ellie Lemmert won the 100 freestyle in a time of 57.78.
BOYS
Gabe Rogers, of Whitehouse, won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.01.
Kaden Sims, of New Diana, captured two events — 200 freestyle (1:48.28) and 100 free (49.15).
The Wildcats were second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.92. Texas High won with a clocking of 1:44.47.