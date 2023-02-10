It was not the kind of Senior Night the Lions had hope for on Friday.
The Tyler seniors were honored before the game and there was a festival afterwards, but in between it was not a celebration for the home team.
Longview played tough defense and held the Lions in single digits the final three quarters in a 50-34 victory in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler.
Senior Ashad Walker was also honored for scoring more than 1,500 points in his career.
The Lions fall to 20-9 overall and 9-4 in district. The Lobos improve to 24-6 and 8-5. The two end the regular season on Tuesday as Tyler visits district champion Mount Pleasant and Longview plays host to Hallsville.
Tyler pulled within 30-25 entering the final quarter, but could get no closer as the Lobos outscored the Lions, 20-9, in the period. Plus six of those points for THS came in the final minute.
Three Lobos scored in double figures, led by Davis Justice with 15 points. Robert Blandburg and Kendall Mitchell added 13 points apiece.
Other Longivew players scoring were Chris Wilder with five and Campbell Williams with four.
No Lion scored in double figures. Walker led Tyler with seven points while TJ Gilliam and Derrick McFall had six points each. Others scoring for the Lions were Jaishua Brown (5), Geordon Mitchell (3), Tank Brooks (2), Jace Sanford (2), Marquette Martin (2) and Montrell Wade (1).
Blandburg led Longview with seven rebounds, followed by Justice (6), Mitchell (5) and Chris Wilder (4).
Walker had 10 rebounds for the Lions, followed by Da'Marius McGowan (4), Sanford (3), McFall (3), Wade (3) and Brown (3). Walker also had three steals.
The Lions had 12 turnovers and the Lobos had 11.
Tyler was 4 of 13 from 3-point (McFall, 2; Mitchell, 1; Brown, 1) and the Lions were 2 of 5 at free throw line.
The Lobos were 4 of 13 from 3-point (Mitchell, 2; Justice, 1; Blandburg, 1) and Longview was 10 of 14 at the free throw line.
LIONS TALES: Tyler won the JV game, 51-48, in overtime. ... Seniors honored were Da'Marius McGowan, Tacorey "TJ" Gilliam, Montrell Wade, Shakavon "Tank" Brooks and Ashad Walker. ... The Tyler Lady Lions will meet Lufkin in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tenaha.