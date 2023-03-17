Whitehouse stayed unbeaten in District 15-5A baseball with an 18-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Wildcats improve to 15-3 overall and 2-0 in district. Whitehouse defeated Pine Tree 6-1 on Tuesday.
Three Whitehouse pitchers — Ethan Stone, Chris Woodley and Winn Harriss.
Stone pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out three. Woodley hurled one inning, striking out one. Harriss tossed one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Keegan McCord had three hits for the Wildcats, of which the first was a triple. He scored three runs and knocked in the first run.
Peyton Blackmon also had three base knocks with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Collin McLemore had a double and a bunt single wiht a run scored.
Also, Jermod McCoy scored four runs with a single and an RBI. Tye Davis scored a run.
Garrett Hayes had a single with three RBIs and three runs scored. Luke Caussey had a single, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Michael Dudolski hit a single, drove in three runs and scored a run. Stone had an RBI and scored a run.
Dante Martinez and Malachi Deleon had singles for the Lions with walks from Martinez and Micah Johnson (2)
The Lions fall to 2-9-2 and 0-2. They lost to Longview 10-0 on Tuesday.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Longview to meet Pine Tree in a 7 p.m. contest.
The Wildcats are slated to host Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Tuesday.