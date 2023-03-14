Longview hurler Kieffer Doxey pitched a three-hitter and Jordan Allen had an inside-the-park home run as the Lobos scored a 10-0 five-inning win over the Tyler Lions in the District 15-5A baseball opener on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Lobos improve to 9-6 on the season, while the Lions fall to 2-8-2.
Doxey pitched all five innings, striking out 10 batters.
Garnering hits for the Lions were Avery Coleman, Ja’Davion Lacy and Dante Martinez.
Lacy, the fireballer, started on the mound but went just 1.1 innings before injuring his right leg. He did, however, stay in the game and went to shortstop. Catcher Dante Martinez moved to the hill and pitched the remainder of the game. Shortstop Oscar Salas moved behind the plate.
Lacy, who has signed with Angelina College and has several major league scouts viewing him, struck out the side in the first and got the first batter in the second inning before exiting the mound.
Longview scored two runs in the first inning as Ronald Woods and Jordan Allen reached on hump-back lofts to the outfield and their speed got them to second.
Allen knocked in Woods and Campbell Williams’ infield grounder plated Allen.
The Lobos scored three runs in the fourth as designated hitter Detravian Gates’ fly to right brought home courtesy runner Kacey Stine, who was running for Doxey who had reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Andrew Tutt.
Tutt later scored and Jose Arelllano, who had singled, also scored. Woods’ sharp ground out that Coleman made a nice play on at first base, brought home Tutt. Arellano scored on a passed ball.
The Lobos plated five in the fifth as Allen had the homer and Doxey had a bunt single. Tutt’s grounder scored a run and Arellano brough in a runner when he was hit by a pitch. Along with Allen, scoring runs were Williams, Leo Rodriguez (running for Drew Flores who was HBP), Stine (running for Doxey) and Tutt.
The Lions are scheduled to host Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Friday at CTMF Mike Carter Field, while Texas High visits Longview at 7 p.m. Friday.