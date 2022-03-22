Cooper Moore had five RBIs and Lucas Grundy was in control on the mound as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A baseball action with a 12-2 victory over Dallas Skyline on a cold Tuesday night in Tyler.
The Red Raiders fell behind 2-0 before scoring 12-straight runs in the five-inning game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Moore, Legacy's third baseman, was 2 for 2 at the plate with two 2-RBI singles and he walked with the bases loaded to force in a run. Moore also walked in the fifth inning and scored a run.
Grundy, after a slow start, took command and pitched four innings to get the win. He allowed four hits, while striking out five and walking three. Luke Davis hurled the fifth innings, allowing one hit and a walk.
Others contributors for the Red Raiders were Preston Newberry (single, 3 walks, RBI, 3 runs scored), Grundy (single, 2 walks, RBI, 1 run scored), Dakota McCaskill (RBI), Kannon Keener (2 runs scored), George Rippy (single, 2 RBIs), Landon Brown (single, RBI, run scored), Walker Freeman (single, RBI, run scored), Peyton Martinez (1 run scored) and Mason Blake (1 run scored).
Dallas Skyline issued seven bases-load walks including the final four batters.
Legacy had a couple of slick-fielding plays. Shortstop Cooper Hill went to the hole and stab the ball, robbing Christian Alcala of a hit, and tossing to second baseman Tyler Priest for the force out at second in the third inning.
In the fifth, the Red Raiders turned a double play as Priest fielded the ball at second, tossed to Hill who fired to first baseman Freeman, who made a nice scoop.
Joseph Esparza, Alcala and Ty Moore had hits for the Raiders. Moore and Christian Rodriguez had RBIs.
The two clubs meet again on Friday, this time at Skyline. The Red Raiders (5-8-1, 1-0) are also home on Saturday, hosting Hallsville in a 1 p.m. contest at Mike Carter.