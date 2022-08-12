Tyler Legacy remained unbeaten in tourney play, sweeping rival Tyler High, Van and Redwater during Friday’s second day of the Tyler ISD Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Raiders, who were 3-0 in Thursday’s play on their own campus, ventured around Loop 323 and registered three victories at the Tyler High School Gymnasium.
Now, TLHS, by winning Pool 9, advances to Saturday’s Championship Bracket (First- and second-place finishers in Pools 9-12), which will be held at the THS Gymnasium. Van will join Legacy in the bracket after placing second in Pool 9).
The Lady Raiders play Beckville at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Court 1, with Van taking on Forney at the same time on Court 2. It is possible the two squads could meet in the final at 3:30 p.m.
The Tyler Lady Lions will compete in the Gold Bracket at Tyler Legacy. THS will play Pine Tree at 9:30 a.m. on Court 5.
The Rose City Rivalry broke out on Friday as the Lady Raiders and Lady Lions tangled. Tyler Legacy captured a 25-15, 25-12.
After Tyler pulled within 13-9 after a Zaniah Johnson kill, Tyler Legacy hit five straight points, which include a dink and kill by Ahava Young, along with a block from Young and I’onna Jones.
The Lady Lions tried to stay close as Maliyah Jones had a dink with a block from Kemani Rollins and a kill by Ahnesty Shurme.
The Lady Raiders had kills from Megan Lininger (2), Jones and Laketa Smith as Legacy won the first set, 25-15.
In the second set, Legacy was on top 4-3 before the Lady Raiders went up 9-3. During the stretch, Young had three aces and Shelby Huntsberger added a kill. The Lady Lions pulled within 11-8 as Maniya Simpson had a kill.
The Lady Raiders, thanks in part to kills from Huntsberger, Jones and Young, jetted to the second set 25-12 win.
The Lady Lions and Van had a competitive match with the Lady Vandals taking a 25-23, 25-19 win.
After a 2-0 victory by Legacy over Redwater, the Lady Raiders and Van Lady Vandals put on a show with Legacy eventually winning, 25-21, 30-28.
In the second set, the Lady Vandals went up 24-21 with a kill from Ella Barrett and three tough serves by Hailey Carbaugh.
But the Lady Raiders fought off four set points. First, Legacy tied the game at 24-24 as Huntsberger serving. She had an ace and Jones and Megan Lininger had a block. The teams went back and forth with a kill by Barrett, followed by a Lininger kill for a 25-25 tie. Thompson had kills sandwiched around a Jones kill followed by another Lininger kill for a 27-27 tie. Van went up again, 28-27, as Legacy hit the ball out. A kill by Laketa Smith tied the game at 28-28, followed by a Mallory Thedford kill and then an unreturnable serve for a Legacy win of 30-28.
---
Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Friday’s Results
Games at Tyler High School
Pool 9 (Court 1) — Van def. Redwater, 25-10, 25-16; Tyler Legacy def. Tyler, 25-15, 25-17; Tyler Legacy def. Redwater, 25-13, 25-17; Van def. Tyler, 25-23, 25-19; Tyler Legacy def. Van, 25-21, 30-28; Tyler def. Redwater, 25-16, 25-9.
Pool 10 (Court 2) — Beckville def. Carthage, 25-20, 25-15; Forney def. Lindale, 2-1; Forney def. Carthage, 25-19, 25-14; Beckville def. Lindale, 2-1; Forney def. Beckville, 2-1; Carthage def. Lindale, 25-23, 25-22.
Pool 11 (Court 3) — Sanger def. Willis, 25-23, 25-17; Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Pine Tree, 25-19, 25-23; Pleasant Grove def. Willis, 27-25, 26-24; Sanger def. Pine Tree, 25-15, 25-17; Sanger def. Pleasant Grove, 25-17, 25-18; Willis def. Pine Tree, 25-14, 25-10.
Pool 12 (Court 4) — Kilgore def. Gilmer, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23; Bryan Rudder def. Texas High, 25-21, 25-12; Bryan Rudder def. Kilgore, 25-14, 25-22; Texas High def. Gilmer, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17; Bryan Rudder def. Gilmer, 25-17, 25-23; Kilgore def. Texas High, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24.
Games at Tyler Legacy High School
Pool 13 (Court 5) — Mineola def. West Rusk, 25-8, 27-25; Tyler Cumberland def. Gladewater, 25-16, 25-22; West Rusk def. Cumberland, 25-20, 25-14; Mineola def. Gladewater, 25-12, 25-14; Mineola def. Cumberland, 25-15, 25-20; West Rusk def. Gladewater, 25-19, 25-20.
Pool 14 (Court 6) — Bullard def. Chapel Hill, 25-12, 25-17; Mabank def. Ore City, 25-12, 25-10; Mabank def. Chapel Hill, 25-14, 25-18; Bullard def. Ore City, 25-8, 25-4; Bullard def. Mabank, 25-14, 25-23; Chapel Hill def. Ore City, 25-12, 25-16.
Pool 15 (Court 7) — Mount Pleasant def. New Boston, 25-13, 28-26; Marshall def. Waskom, 25-12, 25-17; Mount Pleasant def. Waskom, 2-1; Marshall def. New Boston, 25-18, 25-18; New Boston def. Waskom, 25-13, 25-21; Marshall def. Mount Pleasant, 2-1.
Pool 16 (Court 8) — Troup def. New Diana, 25-23, 25-9; Rusk def. Jacksonville, 25-16, 25-20; Rusk def. New Diana, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17; Troup def. Jacksonville, 25-8, 25-15; Troup def. Rusk, 25-23, 25-22; New Diana def. Jacksonville, 25-10, 25-20.
Saturday’s Schedule
Championship Bracket (1st, 2nd From Pools 9-12)
At Tyler High School
Quarterfinals
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Bryan Rudder, 8 a.m. (Court 1)
Tyler Legacy vs. Beckville, 9:30 a.m. (Court 1)
Sanger vs. Kilgore, 8 a.m. (Court 2)
Forney vs. Van, 9:30 a.m. (Court 2)
Winner’s Bracket
Semifinals
Winner Pleasant Grove-Bryan Rudder vs. Winner Tyler Legacy-Beckville, 12:30 p.m. (Court 1)
Winner Sanger-Kilgore vs. Winner Forney-Van, 12:30 p.m. (Court 2)
Third-Place — 2 p.m. (Court 1)
Fina — 3:30 p.m. (Court 1)
Consolation Bracket
Loser Pleasant Grove-Bryan Rudder vs. Loser Tyler Legacy-Beckville, 11 a.m. (Court 1)
Loser Sanger-Kilgore vs. Loser Forney-Van, 11 a.m. (Court 2)
Consolation Final — 2 p.m. (Court 2)
---
Gold Bracket (3rd, 4th From Pools 9-12)
At Tyler Legacy High School
Quarterfinals
Carthage vs. Redwater, 8 a.m. (Court 5)
Tyler High vs. Pine Tree, 9:30 a.m. (Court 5)
Willis vs. Gilmer, 8 a.m. (Court 6)
Texas High vs. Lindale, 9:30 a.m. (Court 6)
Winner’s Bracket
Semifinals
Winner Carthage-Redwater vs. Winner Tyler-Lindale, 12:30 p.m. (Court 5)
Winner Willis-Gilmer vs. Winner Texas High-Pine Tree, 12:30 p.m. (Court 6)
Third-Place — 2 p.m. (Court 5)
Final — 3:30 p.m. (Court 5)
Consolation Bracket
Loser Carthage-Redwater vs. Loser Tyler-Lindale, 11 a.m. (Court 5)
Loser Willis-Gilmer vs. Loser Texas High-Pine Tree, 11 a.m. (Court 6)
Consolation Final — 2 p.m. (Court 6)
---
Silver Bracket (1st, 2nd From Pools 13-16)
At Tyler High School
Quarterfinals
Mineola vs. Mabank, 8 a.m. (Court 3)
Marshall vs. Rusk, 9:30 a.m. (Court 3)
Bullard vs. West Rusk, 8 a.m. (Court 4)
Troup vs. Mount Pleasant, 9:30 a.m. (Court 4)
Winner’s Bracket
Semifinals
Winner Mineola-Mabank vs. Winner Marshall-Rusk, 12:30 p.m. (Court 3)
Winner Bullard-West Rusk vs. Winner Troup-Mount Pleasant, 12:30 p.m. (Court 4)
Third-Place — 2 p.m. (Court 3)
Final — 3:30 p.m. (Court 3)
Consolation Bracket
Loser Mineola-Mabank vs. Loser Marshall-Rusk, 11 a.m. (Court 3)
Loser Bullard-West Rusk vs. Loser Troup-Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m. (Court 4)
Consolation Final — 2 p.m. (Court 4)
---
Bronze Bracket (3rd, 4th From Pools 13-16)
At Tyler Legacy High School
Quarterfinals
Tyler Cumberland vs. Ore City, 8 a.m. (Court 7)
Chapel Hill vs. Gladewater, 9:30 a.m. (Court 7)
New Boston vs. Jacksonville, 8 a.m. (Court 8)
New Diana vs. Waskom, 9:30 a.m. (Court 8)
Winner’s Bracket
Semifinals
Winner Cumberland-Ore City vs. Winner Chapel Hill-Gladewater, 12:30 p.m. (Court 7)
Winner New Boston-Jacksonville vs. Winner New Diana-Waskom, 12:30 p.m. (Court 8)
Third-Place — 2 p.m. (Court 7)
Final — 3:30 p.m. (Court 7)
Consolation Bracket
Loser Cumberland-Ore City vs. Loser Chapel Hill-Gladewater, 11 a.m. (Court 7)
Loser New Boston-Jacksonville vs. Loser New Diana-Waskom, 11 a.m. (Court 8)
Consolation Final — 2 p.m. (Court 8)
