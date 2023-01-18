Many adults and children in the United States take one or more vitamins or other dietary supplements. In addition to vitamins, dietary supplements can contain minerals, herbs and many other ingredients. Popular supplements include vitamins D and B12; minerals like calcium and iron; herbs such as echinacea and garlic; and products like glucosamine, probiotics, and fish oils.
Products sold as dietary supplements come with a Supplement Facts label that lists the active ingredients, the amount per serving, as well as other ingredients. The manufacturer suggests the serving size, but your health care provider might decide a different amount is more appropriate for you.
Some dietary supplements can help you get adequate amounts of essential nutrients if you don’t eat a nutritious variety of foods. However, supplements can’t take the place of the variety of foods that are important to a healthy eating routine. Some dietary supplements can improve overall health and help manage some health conditions. For example:
• Calcium and vitamin D help keep bones strong and reduce bone loss.
• Folic acid decreases the risk of certain birth defects.
• Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oils might help some people with heart disease.
• A combination of vitamins C and E, zinc, copper, lutein, and zeaxanthin (known as an AREDS formula) may slow down further vision loss in people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Many supplements contain active ingredients that can have strong effects in the body. Always be alert to the possibility of a bad reaction, especially when taking a new product.You are most likely to have side effects from dietary supplements if you take them at high doses or instead of prescribed medicines, or if you take many different supplements. Supplements can also interact with some medicines in ways that might cause problems. Here are a few examples:
• Vitamin K can reduce the ability of the blood thinner warfarin to prevent blood from clotting.
• St. John’s wort can speed the breakdown of many medicines and reduce their effectiveness (including some antidepressants, birth control pills, heart medications, anti-HIV medications, and transplant drugs).
• Antioxidant supplements, such as vitamins C and E, might reduce the effectiveness of some types of cancer chemotherapy.
Consult your health care providers about any dietary supplements you’re taking. They can help you determine which supplements, if any, might be valuable for you.For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.