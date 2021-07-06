Dicky Maegle, an All-America Rice running back who was involved in one of college football's most memorable plays in the Cotton Bowl, passed away on Sunday, the National Football Foundation announced.
He was 86/
“Dicky Maegle ranks among the greatest players in Rice football history, leaving many marks in the Owl record books which still stand today,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. “We are saddened by his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. His accomplishments will not be forgotten, and they are forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.”
Maegle, a 1979 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, is best remembered for one most iconic plays in college football history, which occurred during the 1954 Cotton Bowl between Rice and Alabama. Maegle had begun a run from the five-yard line, and he was headed for a 95-yard touchdown. As Maegle passed midfield, Alabama's Tommy Lewis leaped from the Crimson Tide bench to tackle Maegle. The officials credited Maegle with the touchdown, the longest rushing play in Cotton Bowl history and one of three he scored that day. He gained 265 yards on 11 carries — a 24.1 yards per carry, as the Owls defeated the Crimson Tide, 28-6.
After the game, Maegle traveled to New York City for an appearance on the famed Ed Sullivan Show to discuss the play and his performance.
Maegle, who changed the spelling of his name from “Moegle” later in life to make it easier to pronounce, played football and basketball at Taylor High School, northeast of Austin. He arrived on the Rice campus in 1951 as a 16-year-old freshman, playing both football and basketball. An injured hand his sophomore year limited his playing time, but he would make his mark the following year. He amassed 833 rushing yards in 1953, and his 7.3 average yards per carry topped the nation. During his senior campaign, he rushed for 905 yards, earning consensus All-America honors. The Owls went 21-10 during his three seasons in Houston, including a 9-2 record in 1953, which gave the Owls the Southwest Conference title, and 7-3 in 1954.