Scott Daspit, the father of missing Seacor Power crew member Dylan Daspit, suggests where people should search based on areas already visited, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather.