Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware celebrates a touchdown by teammate Miles Austin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sept. 11, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. DeMarcus Ware's celebration going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be part Dallas and part Denver. That's because Ware set a storied franchise's career record with 117 sacks with the Cowboys before winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos.