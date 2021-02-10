The Tyler Police Department is investigating a crash after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Police said the wreck occurred at the intersection of N. Beckham Ave. and E. Oakwood Street. The pedestrian has been transported by EMS in critical condition to UT Health Tyler.
All northbound lanes on N. Beckham Ave. at this intersection are closed at this time and are being diverted onto E. Line Street. Officers and emergency personnel are still working the crash and are in the roadway. Please avoid this area if possible.