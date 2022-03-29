SULPHUR SPRINGS — Midlothian spotted Longview an early goal, and then scored five unanswered on the way to a 5-1 win over the Lady Lobos in a Class 5A Region II area playoff match at Gerald Prim Stadium.
Longview got on the board in the first half on a header by D.J. Johnson, but Midlothian got goals from Addi Ball, Kennedy Husbands, Natalie Wagner, Zayla Reagan and Emma Best in the second half.
The Lady Lobos finish the season with a 21-3-1 record. Midlothian will battle either Mount Pleasant or Red Oak in the regional quarterfinals.
Highland Park 4, Pine Tree 0
Top-ranked Highland Park blanked the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, 4-0, on Tuesday in a Class 5A Region II area playoff match at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Pine Tree ends the season with an 11-9-3 record. Highland Park moves on to face either Hallsville or Joshua in the regional quarterfinals.
Spring Hill 3, Pleasant Grove 2
MOUNT PLEASANT — Lesley Sanchez hammered home two goals, Jayme Dowell had a goal and an assist and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 3-2 win over Pleasant Grove.
Alexa Johnson and Maddison Finney added goals for Spring Hill (12-9-1), which will move on to face district rival Kilgore in the next round.