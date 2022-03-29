On a gusty night in Tyler, the Red Raiders took the wind out from underneath the Yellowjackets’ wings.
In a key District 10-6A baseball game, Tyler Legacy used stellar pitching and timely hitting to capture a 3-0 victory over Rockwall on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Lucas Grundy was in control on the mound as the Red Raiders (8-8-1) won their fifth consecutive game and stayed unbeaten in league play at 3-0. The ‘Jackets fell to 8-8-1 and 2-3. Rockwall started 0-2 in district after falling twice to rival Rockwall-Heath, but bounced back to sweep Mesquite last week.
Grundy threw all seven innings, limiting Rockwall to six hits while striking out two and not issuing a walk. He did hit a batter.
TL’s run in the third inning was the first run Rockwall had given up in 16 innings. Walker Freeman walked to begin the inning and moved to second on Tyler Priest’s sacrifice bunt. Freeman moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on Preston Newberry’s fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop.
Legacy went up 2-0 in the fifth as Newberry, who had walked and eventually made it to third after Luke Davis’ single and a walk by Cooper Moore, came home on Dakota McCaskill’s RBI single.
Newberry scored in the sixth as Davis had an RBI triple to the wall. Newberry had walked after two outs.
Cooper Hill and Landon Brown also had hits for the Red Raiders.
TL had two double plays, one in the second (second baseman Priest tagged runner and threw to first baseman Davis) and to end the game as Priest fielded the grounder, tossed to shortstop Hill who fired to Davis at first.
In the sixth, Rockwall was looking to tie the game as Tate Sloan’s grounder was fielded by third baseman Cooper Moore who fired to Davis at first on a close play. As two Yellowjackets crossed the plate, the first base umpire called the runner out at first base much to the dismay of one of the Rockwall coaches, who was eventually tossed.
Brayden Randle had a triple for Rockwall with Pearson Riebock adding a double. Singles were by Tyler Rollins (2), Andrew Tellia and Hunter Holt.
Mac Rose took the loss on the mound, going four innings plus four batters.
The two teams tangle again on Friday, but this time in Rockwall. The contest is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
The Red Raiders also have a game on Saturday, traveling to North Forney.