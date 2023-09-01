NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek didn’t hold back against close friend Kaja Juvan, defeating the Slovenian qualifier 6-0, 6-1, in just 49 minutes Friday to move into the U.S. Open’s fourth round.
The top-seeded defending champion from Poland has dropped only nine games so far in the tournament. She’s handed her opponents 19 6-0 sets on the WTA tour this year.
“I didn’t like the fact I was kind of winning against my best friend,” Swiatek told the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium afterward. “Playing her is like playing a sister. ... I don’t have many friends but she’s my best friend.”
Swiatek next faces the winner of the match between 20th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and American Bernarda Pera.
In the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium, 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time, defeating No. 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3. Paul served up the last of his 15 aces to close out the match
“I felt like I served a lot better, came to the net and played full-court tennis,” said Paul, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year.
Earlier, No. 10 Karolina Muchova moved into the women’s fourth round with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory over Taylor Townsend.
Muchova, who reached the final of this year’s French Open, equaled her best showing at Flushing Meadows by pushing the serve-and-volleying American off the net and onto the baseline. The 132nd-ranked Townsend won just 23 of 70 baseline points and had 39 unforced errors.
Muchova came into the U.S. Open with a career-high ranking and momentum after reaching the final of last month’s tuneup event in Cincinnati, losing to American Coco Gauff in straight sets.
She next faces Xinyu Wang of China, a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.