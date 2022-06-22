Jaylon Ferguson, who set an FBS record for career sacks while at Louisiana Tech and then played the past three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 26.
Police said Wednesday the cause of death was still to be determined.
"On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death," Baltimore police said. "Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time."
Ferguson, nicknamed "Sack Daddy," was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019 and played his whole pro career with them. He appeared in 38 games and had 4 1/2 sacks.
Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.
Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.
Ferguson made nine starts as a rookie for the Ravens in 2019, and he also started the team's only playoff game that season. The linebacker spent time on the COVID-19 list early last season but ended up appearing in 10 games.
"Me and 'Ferg' went through some of the same struggles when it came to making a name for ourselves in the league," linebacker Tyus Bowser, of Tyler, said. "From that, we were able to gain an understanding and help each other build and grow as players. From the playbook, to the field — and even outside of work — we created a strong bond amongst ourselves. Whether I was having a bad day or vice versa, we encouraged each other, and that's what I appreciated most and what I'll miss about him."
Tony Siragusa
Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.
Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.
Siragusa, known as "Goose," played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore's 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.
Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.
He finished his career with 22 sacks.
Siragusa was a star football player and wrestler at David Brearley High School in New Jersey. He then played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where his reputation for wisecracks began well before his NFL career.
Bruton Smith
O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from North Carolina farm country and parlayed his love of motorsports into a Hall of Fame career as one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing, died Wednesday. He was 95.
His death was announced by Speedway Motorsports, which cited natural causes.
His son, Marcus, the current president and CEO, on Tuesday posted a tribute to his father on social media: "I had a wonderful Father's Day weekend. I am so thankful to be a dad, and to have an amazing dad," said the post, which was accompanied by photos of Smith surrounded by his family.
"Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR. Few knew this better than Bruton Smith," NASCAR chairman Jim France said. "Bruton built his race tracks employing a simple philosophy; give race fans memories they will cherish for a lifetime. In doing do, Bruton helped grow NASCAR's popularity as the preeminent spectator sport."
Speedway Motorsports, the company he founded, was the first motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and it currently owns 11 facilities across the United States.
The tracks host NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and other series in Hampton, Georgia; Bristol, Tennessee; Concord, North Carolina; Loudon, New Hampshire; Sonoma, California; Fort Worth; Dover, Delaware; Nashville, Tennessee; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; Sparta, Kentucky, and Las Vegas.