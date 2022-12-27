WASHINGTON — Plunging temperatures and heavy snow over recent days have led to the deaths of at least 50 people across the United States, the emergency services reported on Tuesday.
At least 28 people have died in Erie County in New York state, Erie County executive Marc Poloncarz tweeted. “We do expect that there will be more,” Poloncarz said. Further bodies are likely to be found buried under the snow.
The city of Buffalo remained impassable, and Poloncarz said police would act against motorists on the road in defiance of a driving ban. Many of the dead were found in their cars.
ABC reported that more than 52 people had died as a result of Winter Storm Elliot, while CNBC put the death toll as high as 64. Elliott brought several feet of snow, temperatures 50 below zero Fahrenheit and strong winds.
Worst hit was the Great Lakes Region along the border with Canada. Hundreds of thousands of homes were without power.
“My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers,” President Joe Biden tweeted on behalf of himself and his wife following a phone call with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday evening.
The federal government was ready to provide New York with the resources needed, Biden said.
Hochul referred to a “historic blizzard” in thanking Biden for the offer of federal assistance. She had declared a state of emergency last week.
“The storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet. Do not take a chance. Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe,” she tweeted, pointing to forecasts of further heavy falls of 12 inches and more.
The region saw winds gusting up to almost 31 miles per hour, leading to whiteouts. A total driving ban was in place in some localities.
The New York Transportation Department tweeted images of snow plows clearing roads and of vehicles that had come off the road.
Forecasters predicted milder conditions for the Midwest and East in the days ahead.