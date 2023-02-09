ISTANBUL — The death toll from earthquakes that devastated wide swathes of Turkey and Syria passed 20,000 on Thursday, as hope of finding survivors beneath the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings diminished.
There were 17,134 confirmed deaths in Turkey and another 3,317 in Syria, putting the total at 20,451 — a staggering loss of life that makes it one of the deadliest temblors in decades.
More than 75,000 people were injured in the two successive powerful earthquakes that struck the region early on Monday.
Countless people were left without homes and unable to access basic goods and services, especially in war-torn Syria where international aid has been slow to arrive.
The Turkish government said more than 100,000 people were combing the debris fields for a fourth day, including teams from abroad.
Turkish public broadcaster TRT reported that about 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey so far.
Two brothers, ages 5 and 11, were found alive in Kahramanmaras province about 84 hours after being buried in the quake, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.
Images showed the brothers being bundled into blankets and carried away to the hospital.
There was also good news from Hatay province: Three people were recovered alive there on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
But while dramatic success stories still trickled in, the crucial 72-hour survival window for trapped victims had long passed and work was shifting to the recovery of bodies.
To help the hard-to-reach earthquake victims in northwestern Syria, six trucks carrying U.N. relief supplies arrived on Thursday. The vehicles departed from Turkey and passed through the only remaining open border crossing at Bab al-Hawa, according to the United Nations.
Activists in Syria reported that these were aid shipments that had already been planned before Monday's earthquakes. Urgently needed equipment for rescue teams in Syria was not included — instead, goods such as detergent were on board.
Ubadah Zekra, a coordinator with Syria's White Helmets rescuers, painted a bleak picture.
"We are using our hands and shovels to remove the rubble. Some of us have only slept not more than six hours in the last 70 hours. ... Our hearts are broken but the teams are determined to try to save as many lives as we can."
He told dpa some responders had recovered the bodies of friends and family members.
The White Helmets reported Thursday evening that three children were found alive in the ruins of their home in a village west of the city of Idlib. Their mother died. Their father, who was not at the house at the time of the quake, survived.
The region was hit first by a first quake of magnitude 7.7 early Monday morning, according to measurements by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Then around noon there was another of magnitude 7.6 — which was initially measured at 7.5 — as well as hundreds of aftershocks since then.
After trips to disaster areas on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the hard-hit city of Gaziantep on Thursday, where 944 of over 6,400 buildings were destroyed.
In Turkey, a three-month state of emergency came into force in 10 quake-hit provinces in the country's southeast after a vote in parliament on Thursday.
According to the Anadolu agency, the emergency declaration can oblige public institutions, organizations or people to hand over equipment, land, buildings, vehicles or medicines, among other things.
The measure will also help crack down on those "sowing discord and strife," Erdogan said, noting that there had been instances of looting.
Under the measure, Erdogan's Cabinet can decide to impose curfews and vehicle traffic can also be banned at certain times or in certain areas. Gatherings and demonstrations can be prohibited.
The 27 leaders of the European Union addressed a letter to Erdogan, declaring their solidarity with his country's people, who "are experiencing a harrowing ordeal."
The letter vows to provide more aid and states the bloc's leaders "stand ready to further step up" their future support to Turkey, according to an EU official who shared details of the text.
EU leaders also held a minute's silence at an EU summit in Brussels for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, while EU Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarcic visited Gaziantep, Turkey.
The number of dead could rise considerably, according to experts.
"Quick projections based on empirical damage models suggest between 11,800 to around 67,000 fatalities," said German researcher Andreas Schäfer of the Geophysical Institute at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
That is calculated from historical comparisons, current data on building infrastructure and population, and factors such as the time of day, he said.