New Zealand’s Danny Lee fired a 2-under 69 in the third round before prevailing in a four-man playoff on Sunday to win LIV Golf Tucson in Marana, Arizona.
Lee closed his round with back-to-back birdies to finish with six against four bogeys on Sunday, leaving him tied with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa at 9-under 204 after 54 holes.
A 25-foot birdie put on the second playoff hole then sealed the victory for Lee, who hadn’t won on a tour in eight years.
“Last win I had was 2015 at Greenbrier. That was also a four-man playoff,” Lee said. “Maybe it was a coincidence, I don’t know. But it feels pretty amazing right now.”
Despite coming up just short as an individual, Ortiz was able to celebrate as a member of Fireballs GC, which finished at 25 under to finish atop the leaderboard in team action. Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra joined Ortiz in relishing the victory.
4Aces GC (21 under) and Lee’s squad, Iron Heads GC (19 under), finished in second and third, respectively.
“It’s great,” Ortiz said of having his team pull out a win. “I think we’ve been pretty solid. We did well in Mayakoba, we finished terrible and we ended falling from the podium to sixth place, so it was nice revenge here.”
Ortiz also shot the low round on Sunday, notching a 6-under 65.
Outside of the three-way tie for second place in individual play, Charles Howell III recorded an even-par 71 in the third round to finish fifth at 8-under 205. Spain’s Garcia (73 on Sunday), Kevin Na (71), Australian Matt Jones (69) and Mito Pereira of Chile (67) all tied for sixth at 7 under, two strokes off the lead.
Ernie Els nabs 3rd career Champions win with 1-shot victory at Hoag
Ernie Els returned to the site of one of his two career Champions wins to earn a third, bettering the field by a single stroke Sunday to win the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach, California.
The South Africa native shot a final-round 6-under 65, vaulting ahead of 12 golfers with the best scorecard turned in by any player Sunday (tied with American Scott McCarron). He had zero bogeys on the day in finishing 13 under for the tournament.
“It’s been a long run, I’ve played good golf, especially last year,” Els said. “I had, I don’t know how many top-10s I had, but it was many. I had a couple seconds. Getting close and not winning gets a little, you know, and then having a chance now today and missing the short putt (on 15), they were kind of not great feelings coming through me.”
Els, who previously won the Hoag Classic in 2020 along with the SAS Championship that same year, came out scorching, with three birdies among his first four holes. He then finished strong, adding to his birdies on 2, 3 and 4, by pocketing birdies on 7, 16 and 18 to complete the comeback.
Americans Steve Stricker (4-under 67) and Doug Barron (1-under 70) tied for second one stroke back at 12 under. Stricker, like Els, also managed a birdie on 18, one of four on the day for him in a bogey-free round.
The difference was Els’ start.
“Just never really — just like everybody, never really made a lot of putts,” Stricker said. “Had a lot of opportunities and just kind of ran them over the edges, a lot on the edges. Never really got a lot of momentum, especially on the front nine. That’s kind of where I lost it really. Never really — on Saturday and Sunday, I think I made the turn 1 over on Saturday and only made it 1 under today, so kind of the front nine, I kind of stalled on the front nine a little bit.”
Germany’s Bernhard Langer, who came into the day with a one-shot lead and an opportunity to become the Champions Tour’s sole all-time winner, had a disappointing finish to his tournament with a final-round 73.