MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive 2023 performance Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-5, 6-3 to win his first Miami Open.
Medvedev extended his record against Sinner, the 10th seed, to 6-0. The Russian also defeated Sinner in the Rotterdam final in February, which turned out to be the first of three consecutive tournament wins.
On Sunday, Medvedev struck nine aces and won points on 86 percent of his first serve, compared to the 21-year-old Sinner’s 69 percent. He saved four of six break points, while capitalizing on four of six break opportunities in the one hour, 35-minute match.
Both players had 27 winners against 14 unforced errors.
Medvedev moved to 29-3 on the season, including the four tournament titles, while Sinner is 21-5. Sinner stunned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Friday to move into the final.
Petra Kvitova downs Elena Rybakina to win Miami crown for first time
The 13th visit was the charm for Petra Kvitova, who posted a stellar 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory over red-hot Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final to win the Miami Open for the first time in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The 15th-seeded Kvitova had 29 winners against 14 unforced errors in one hour and 42 minutes while winning her 30th career title.
The Czech Republic star had reached the Miami quarterfinals three times previously before landing the breakthrough crown this year. The victory also will move Kvitova back into the Top 10 for the first time since September 2021.
Kvitova’s victory was fueled by prevailing in the 30-point tiebreaker in the first set.