A Texas state district judge on Wednesday sentenced Daniel Perry to 25 years in prison for shooting to death a man protesting police brutality. Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to pardon the former U.S. Army sergeant for the crime.
Perry, 36, shot and killed U.S. Air Force veteran Garrett Foster from his car in downtown Austin in July 2020, two months after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Foster, a 28-year-old white man legally carrying an AK-47, was protesting against police violence and racial injustice when Perry drove into the crowd and repeatedly fired his handgun at Foster. Perry, who is also white, has said Foster raised his rifle toward him; witnesses said he didn’t.
Perry’s murder trial was a difficult and distinctively Texas case that forced jurors to weigh self-defense claims and gun rights. In April, jurors deliberated for about 17 hours after listening to weeks of evidence before convicting Perry of murder.
At a hearing Tuesday before state District Judge Cliff Brown over Perry’s sentence, attorneys for Perry and the state of Texas argued over the relevance of recently revealed racist and threatening comments Perry made on social media and in text messages. And they debated whether developmental disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder suggested by Perry’s hired psychologist should warrant leniency.
Defense attorneys claimed that Perry’s racist memes and stated desires to kill protesters were often irrelevant to Foster’s death or were “barracks humor” jokes taken out of context. Prosecutors argued that Perry’s own psychological expert deemed the man “basically a loaded gun.”
“He had some kind of complex PTSD, mixed in together with autism, and then you throw in this lethal military training and then he will react to perceived threats immediately and with severe consequences,” Travis County Assistant District Attorney Guillermo Gonzalez said Tuesday. “And he’s going to do it again.”
The day after Perry’s conviction, conservatives slammed it on social media and national TV, and Abbott jumped into the fray, saying he would pardon Perry as quickly as possible. He requested that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles quickly review Perry’s case and hand him a pardon recommendation, since the Texas governor can’t issue a pardon without such a recommendation.
“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott posted on Twitter.
A day later, new court documents unsealed ahead of sentencing revealed Perry had often made racist comments and regularly made clear his desire to kill protesters in the months before killing Foster. He sent messages about catching “a negro daddy” and hunting Muslims, and he questioned if he would be allowed to “cut the ears off of people who’s decided to commit suicide by me.” The records also showed Perry messaging suggestively with underage girls.
When asked if the new documents changed the governor’s position on pardoning Perry, Abbott’s office shifted the responsibility of any potential pardon onto the parole board members, whom he appoints.
“All pertinent information is for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to consider,” spokesperson Renae Eze said.
The board has begun its review, at Abbott’s request, but it is unclear how long its investigation will take.
Perry’s attorneys had asked for a 10-year sentence; prosecutors sought a minimum of 25 years.