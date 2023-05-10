Dunning
Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning hurls against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle.

 Field Level Media

Dane Dunning pitched six quality innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon, taking two of three games in the series between the American League West rivals.

Marcus Semien homered and drove in two runs for division-leading Texas, which has won eight of its past 11 games.

Dunning (3-0) allowed two runs on six hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out five.

The Mariners pulled within a run in the eighth after pinch hitter Jose Caballero was hit by a pitch from Brock Burke leading off the inning. With two outs, Jarred Kelenic lined a triple into the gap in left-center field to make it 4-3. Jonathan Hernandez replaced Burke and walked Eugenio Suarez before striking out Cal Raleigh to end the threat.

The Rangers’ Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Texas handed Mariners ace Luis Castillo (2-1) just his third regular-season loss since being acquired at last year’s trade deadline. The right-hander gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Mariners scored in the first inning after a walk to J.P. Crawford, who had moved to the top of the order with the struggling Julio Rodriguez dropping to the No. 6 spot. Ty France followed by lining a single to left, with Crawford scoring on outfielder Robbie Grossman’s throwing error.

The Rangers took the lead with a three-run third. Semien led off with a homer to left, his sixth of the season. Grossman reached on an infield single and Nathaniel Lowe hit a run-scoring double to center. After Castillo struck out Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung, Jonah Heim lined a double to right to make it 3-1.

The Mariners got a run back in the fifth as Rodriguez led off with a line-drive single to right. With two outs, Kolten Wong singled to left, moving Rodriguez to third, and Crawford lined a single to right to make it 3-2.

Texas tallied again in the sixth after Ezequiel Duran grounded a leadoff single to center off reliever Matt Brash. Duran took second on a groundout, third on a single by Josh H. Smith and scored as Semien grounded a single into left.

TUESDAY

George Kirby tossed seven shutout innings and Ty France delivered a two-run single to help the Seattle Mariners record a 5-0 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Tom Murphy added a two-run homer as Seattle won for the seventh time in its past nine games. France and Murphy each had two hits for the Mariners.

