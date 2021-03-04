Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest and capital murder charges against Officer Bryan Riser at the Dallas Police Department headquarters on Thursday in Dallas. Riser was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that weren’t related to his police work, authorities said. Riser, a 13-year veteran of the force, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail for processing, according to a statement from the police department.