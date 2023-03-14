DFW International Airport has been named North America’s best large airport by industry trade group Airports Council International.
DFW and San Francisco International Airport, both serving over 40 million passengers a year, were recognized for their customer experience based on data collected from passengers in departure and arrival surveys. The award recognizes airports with a top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region at departure, according to the organization.
Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport, said in a statement that the recognition reflects the airport’s work to elevate the customer experience.
“I want to thank and recognize all of our employees, especially our front-line customer experience team, for the passion and commitment they showcase every day in taking such good care of our customers,” Donohue said.
The trade group started the airport service quality ratings in 2006. Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport earned 2022′s distinction for most enjoyable airport, based on placing in the top 5% of airports for their restaurants, shops and entertainment offerings.
DFW expects 78 million passengers this year, surpassing pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2019. DFW Airport finished 2022 with 73.4 million arriving and departing passengers, a 17% increase from 2021 but still more than 2.6 million passengers lower than the record set in 2019.
———
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.