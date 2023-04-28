FRISCO — After one of the most volatile and uncertain drafts in years, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves with a bevy of potentials options when it came their turn to pick with the 26th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
They simply trusted their draft board and took the best player available in Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
According to a report, the Cowboys turned down trade down offers from Kansas City (31) and Las Vegas (38), but they resisted and made the 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith the first defensive tackle taken in the first round by the franchise since Russell Maryland in 1991.
It was a nod to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and continued to quest to shore up the team’s run defense and give them a pass-rushing push from the up the middle.
Smith is a big and athletic, run-stopping nose tackle. He is expected to be able to shrug off chip blocks and absorb double-teams.
Smith has a 33″ max vertical jump, a 9’4.5″ broad jump, and an absurd 6.95 three-cone time. It all means that he could be solid pass rusher on the next level.
He had 85 tackles, 4.5 tackles and a half sack the past two seasons as the anchor of one of the best defenses in college football at Michigan.
Smith has been on the team’s radar since the start of the draft process and he did visit the team’s headquarters among their 30-pre-draft visitors.
The Cowboys took Smith even though coveted tight ends Michael Mayer and Sam LaPorta were on the board. Tight is a deep position in the draft and they most likely will address in the position in the coming days.
They have four picks on Saturday when the draft concludes with rounds four through seven.
