DALLAS COVENANT (0-3, 0-1) VS. ALL SAINTS (1-1, 0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Field, Tyler
Notable
Dallas Covenant: WR Jeb Habashy ... QB Mark Spangler ... OL/DL Jack Beard ... OL/DL Josh Barto
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... PK George Sfeir
Last Week: Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 0; All Saints vs. Dallas First Baptist, ppd.
Up next: Waco Reicher at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Did you know: The Trojans were scheduled to open District 2 Division III last week against Dallas First Baptist. All Saints coach Drew Starnes said the two schools "decided it would be a good idea to move our game to our mutual bye week on October 8 at First Baptist at 7 p.m." ... He added the Trojans are looking forward to the district opener. "Dallas Covenant is a very solid football team that is going to be a tough test for us," he said. "We are excited about this opportunity Friday night and are simply looking to continue our process of getting better in every aspect of the game each week." ... The Knights' first two games were close losses — 29-16 to Fort Worth Lake Country Christian and 40-33 to Central Texas Christian. ...