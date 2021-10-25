FRISCO (TNS) — Quarterback Dak Prescott seemed in good spirits Monday afternoon.
Walking without a protective boot over his right leg, he opened a glass door at Ford Center at The Star to clap and shout in support of a team nutritionist who was running sprints on a practice field.
Prescott then playfully addressed reporters.
He declined to say whether he will play in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, which comes two weeks after he suffered a calf strain on an overtime touchdown against the New England Patriots. He joked Monday that he wants to give everyone something to talk about.
Prescott also said he is “fine.”
He probably will play Sunday, but calf strains can be tricky. Right guard Zack Martin attested to both on Monday. Having dealt before with his own calf strain, he confirmed the Cowboys’ current expectation is for Prescott to be available.
“Yeah,” Martin said. “Until someone tells us different, that’s what we’re going in as.”
Martin suffered his strain on Nov. 13, 2020, six days before making his first NFL start at right tackle. He appeared in all 66 offensive snaps during that road win over the Minnesota Vikings.
But on a short week, Martin then aggravated the injury on the opening drive of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against Washington.
Martin missed the final five games of the season.
“Yeah, it’s a tough one,” Martin said of calf strains. “For me, I don’t know exactly where he did it in his calf compared to where I did it, but it’s one of those things for me at least where I’d be feeling good, feeling good. Obviously, our job descriptions are a little different. But feeling good, running around, and then all of a sudden I’ve got a 300-pounder pushing me back, and it was kind of like, ‘Oh, not ready to go yet.’
“So again, I know he’s doing everything he can to get ready and be available for us.”
Briefly: If Prescott plays Sunday, he very well could be less mobile than usual. Martin called that possibility “definitely something you have to have in the back of your mind” as an offensive linemen. “A little bit extra on the O-line keeping him clean back there, being able to sit in the pocket and make his reads,” Martin said. …Cowboys held across-the-hall meetings Monday morning where offensive coaches shared their perspective to defensive players and defensive coaches did the same for offensive players. …The bye break allowed rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to find some work-life balance. He ran errands like furnishing his home and buying a Porsche. “Using the time to get more set up, get more settled out here,” Odighizuwa said.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.