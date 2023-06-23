COLLEGE STATION — Daingerfield and Texarkana Pleasant Grove advanced to the semifinals in their respective divisions before falling in single-elimination bracket play on Friday at the Texas State 7 on 7 Championships at Veterans Memorial Park.
Daingerfield, playing in Division III, won three games before falling to Poth (26-12) in the semifinals.
Poth then fell to Miles, 22-20, in the championship game.
The Tigers opened bracket play with a 38-7 win over Goldthwaite, and then knocked off Albany (27-19) and Merkel (14-7) before losing to Poth.
Pleasant Grove, playing in Division II, defeated Carthage (25-7), Lorena (25-12) and Lubbock Christian (27-13) before falling to Hitchcock (26-0) in the semifinals.
Hitchcock won the championship with a 27-20 victory over Anna.
Also in Division II on Friday, Jasper fell to Ponder (26-14) and Sulphur Springs lost to Silsbee (20-13) in the opening round of bracket play.
In Division II, Harmony opened bracket play with a 27-14 loss to Poth, Groveton fell to Gunter (26-6) in the opening round of bracket play and Elkhart defeated Brazos (20-19) and lost to Gunter (28-0).