The percentage of undocumented immigrants who were approved to live and work legally in the United States is 0.01% in the first quarter of the Biden Administration.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported 763 approvals of over 49,000 applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from January to March, 2021.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said the delays are affecting the economy for all Americans.
“As you know, access to DACA provides a vital lifeline to hundreds of thousands of young people," Baldwin said. "Many DACA recipients are essential workers in health care and other critical industries and are playing an important role in helping our economy recover from the ongoing pandemic. Delays in granting benefits to DACA applicants and recipients therefore affect not just their own employment and stability, but the social and economic welfare of us all."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois said, “The slow rate of processing DACA applications — both initial requests and renewals— is simply unacceptable. DACA processing delays are harming Dreamers, as well as their families, livelihoods, and security.”
Victoria Palmer of the USCIS said they are going to clear out the backlog, which is now at 55,000.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors — including an increase in applications and petitions — USCIS is experiencing delays for some applications and petitions filed, with processing times affected by several variables including demand and capacity. We are committed to clearing out backlogs and minimizing processing delays to help facilitate access to benefits and restore confidence in the system," Palmer said.