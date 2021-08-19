KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep.
Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle.
"I was looking for a pitch in the middle," Díaz said matter-of-factly.
Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.
Ryan Pressly (5-1) worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.
Davis (0-3) allowed two hits and a walk in the 10th and did not record an out.
Nicky Lopez hit a two-run homer in the third to put the Royals ahead 3-0, his first home run since Aug. 8, 2020 — a span of 464 at-bats.
Carlos Correa led off the fourth with a double for the Astros. He went to third on a single by Díaz, but the Astros only scored once, on a fielder's-choice grounder by McCormick.
Houston tied it in the sixth. Correa had a one-out single and scored on a double by Díaz, who then scored on a double by McCormick, chasing Royals starter Mike Minor.