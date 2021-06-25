Incoming UT Tyler men's basketball signee Patrick Samoura has been announced as one of 12 individuals who will represent the Czech Republic at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, Canada.
Samoura will join The University of Texas at Tyler men's basketball team this fall after signing with the Patriots following his career at Cochise College. The 6'6 native of Beroun, Czech Republic will get a chance to represent his country as the lone amateur on a Czech Republic team that will attempt to win one of four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments across the world in order to gain one of the final four spots in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 23 through Aug. 8.
Samoura began the process of earning his way to the 12-man roster that will compete in Victoria, Canada last summer when he attended the Czech Republic U-24 pre-camp. Samoura gained the attention of Czech Republic head coach Ronen Ginzburg during that camp and earned an invitation to the 18-man roster when he returned this summer from Cochise College.
"When I came back from Cochise I jumped right back into international competition and competed on the 18-man roster in two games against Finland," Samoura said. "I felt like I showed that I could keep up with those guys, especially defensively, and also proved that I could be an asset on the offensive end."
His performance in those games against Finland earned him a spot on the 15-man roster that competed in a tournament in Germany against the German National Team and the Italian National Team. Samoura made the starting five for both of those contests, a feat that surprised even him as one of the few remaining amateurs on the roster.
"I think I showed in Germany that I was ready to embrace the opportunity and I wasn't scared of the challenge," Samoura said. "At that point most of the guys still on the roster are currently playing at the professional level in either a European league or in the NBA, but I still proved that I could be an asset after getting an opportunity in the starting five."
His work in that preparation tournament in Germany stuck with the Czech Republic basketball officials as he was selected as the lone amateur to make the trip to Canada and compete for his country's spot in the Olympic Games.
"I knew I had a good chance to make the 12-man roster the last few days of training camp because as we were playing 5-on-5 I was the only amateur that was getting into the rotation and seeing the floor," Samoura said. "It will be an honor to represent my country and where the Czech colors, and I am so thankful for the opportunity. I'll get to compete against guys from the teams in our pool that have players currently in the NBA and in the highest European professional basketball leagues."
The Czech Republic will get started with two pool play games on June 30 and July 1 against Turkey and Uruguay as part of Group B. The top two teams from both Group A and Group B will advance to the semifinal games on July 3 with a spot in the finals on the line.
The winner of that final game on July 9 in Victoria will advance to the 12-team field at the Olympic Games that already features seven directly qualified teams and host Japan as part of the field. The Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Canada that Samoura and the Czech Republic team will compete in is one of four OQT events whose winners will fill out the remaining field for the Olympic Games.
"First and foremost, we are exceptionally proud of Patrick," UT Tyler head men's basketball coach Louis Wilson said. "What an incredible honor it is to be chosen to represent your country at the highest level of international competition. For Patrick to make a top 12 ranked national team speaks volumes of his talent, work ethic and character. That's a big deal!"
Samoura signed with the Patriots earlier this spring after a two-year career at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, Ariz. and will provide an immediate impact to a Patriot program that finished 12-10 in a shortened 2020-21 campaign. Samoura said that he is hoping that the experience of playing against some of the world's best will continue to prepare and develop his game ahead of his UT Tyler career.
"First and foremost being a competitor I wanted to go somewhere that I felt like I could win at," Samoura said when asked what drew him to UT Tyler. "I also really bought into the "WE" mentality that coach Wilson and his staff constantly preach. I want to use this experience competing for my country to learn about the game and use what I learn for the next few seasons at UT Tyler."
Samoura averaged 7.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds during his career at Cochise. He shot 46.5 percent from the field over those two seasons and averaged 1.8 steals a game.
"This is a water shed moment for our program," Coach Wilson said. "It is reflective of the work we are putting into our recruiting and it excites me very much. I feel like a proud father. We are team USA all the way and we want the Czech Republic to meet them in the gold medal game!"
Print Friendly Version