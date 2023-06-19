OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory Monday.
Tennessee (44-21) ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays Tuesday against the loser of the Monday night game between No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU.
Stanford (44-20) went 0-2 at the CWS for a second straight year.
Burns (5-3), who went from weekend starter at the start of the season to bullpen bulldog at the end, mixed his slider with a fastball he ran up to 102 mph while striking out nine and limiting the Cardinal to two hits.
Burns’ best was great against the Cardinal. He was the first reliever since 1997 to blank an opponent for six innings at the CWS.
“Hat’s off to him because that was an all-time performance at the College World Series,” Stanford coach David Esquer said.
Burns won national freshman honors last year as a weekend starter, and he continued in that role the first two months of this season. After he started 2-3 with a 6.10 ERA, he moved to the bullpen April 21.
The Vols took the lead in the seventh when Griffin Merritt drew a leadoff walk from Matt Scott (5-5), reached third on Blake Burke’s double and scored on Denton’s grounder to short. Burke made it a two-run game when he came home on Brandt Pancer’s wild pitch.
Quinn Mathews, who made national headlines for throwing 156 pitches in super-regional win over Texas on June 11, held the Volunteers scoreless until they batted around on him in the fifth inning and forced his departure.
It was the third time in six NCAA Tournament wins that the Vols came from behind. They’ve wiped out four-run deficits twice when facing elimination. After losing their super regional opener at Southern Mississippi, they were down 4-0 after three innings in Game 2 and rallied to win 8-4.
At Charles Schwab Field
Omaha, Neb.
All Times CDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Bracket 1
Friday, June 16
Game 1: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Game 2: Florida 6, Virginia 5
Sunday, June 18
Game 3: TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Game 4: Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated) (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6: Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed) (ESPN)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7: Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m. (winner advances) (ESPN)
Bracket 2
Saturday, June 17
Game 1: Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
Game 2: LSU 6, Tennessee 3
Monday, June 19
Game 3: Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated
Game 4: Wake Forest vs. LSU (n)
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5: Tennessee vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (loser eliminated) (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed) (ESPN)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7: Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (winner advances) (ESPN2)
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)