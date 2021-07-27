On Page 67 (Gilmer), 76 (Center) and 104 (Harmony), I am searching for the names.
Phil
---
Page 9
Opposite page, 2-4-6-8! Who do we appreciate. That would be of these standout players Gladewater's D.J. Allen (2), Tyler Legacy's Jamarion Miller (4), Tyler Legacy's Bryson Donnell (6) and Longview's Jalen Hale (8). Right, Red Raider Jamarion Miller (4).
---
Page 10
Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell (6).
---
Page 16
Carthage linebacker Kip Lewis.
---
Page 43
The Hallsville Bobcats are ready for the 2021 season with new coach Josh Strickland. Some the Bobcats' squad are (from left) Keylin Fite (7), Cortavion McMillan (54), D.J. Dunn (32), Clayton Cooper (33) and Ashton Garza (20).
---
Page 63
Brownsboro Bears giving a lift to Aiden Hardin (88) include (clockwise from top) Sebastian Authur (54), Lane Epperson (3), CJ Cofer (50) and Kaleb Hernandez (79).
---
Page 83
Two seniors on the Rains Wildcats include (from left) Amare Clayton (2) and Beau Schellinger (8).