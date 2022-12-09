AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Neymar's goal was not enough as powerful Brazil crashed out of the World Cup, 4-2, on penalties against Croatia in the quarterfinals on Friday. Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed from the spot for Brazil, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, captain Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic converted all four penalties taken by Croatia following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.
Argentina 2, Netherlands 2
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi's World Cup hopes are still alive, but Tuesday's quarterfinal win over the Netherlands didn't come easily and it didn't come quickly — nor did Messi do it alone. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made two saves in a five-round penalty-kick shootout to lift Argentina past the Netherlands following a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.