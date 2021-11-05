JACKSONVILLE – Several law enforcement agencies and Child Protective Services employees gathered at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville on Wednesday for an Advanced Techniques in Child Abuse Investigation training hosted by the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
This course covered crucial aspects related to law enforcement's response to child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and internet crimes against children. It combined an overview of how to effectively respond to abuse with instruction on the benefits of a multi-disciplinary team approach. Students also explored nuances in an investigation based on a case-study approach.
Crisis Center executive director and forensic interviewer Rebecca Cunio said the training was a good reminder of a multi-disciplinary team approach
“Although statewide mandates for joint investigations and joint training were implemented over a decade ago, collaboration and communication between law enforcement and Texas Department of Family & Protective Services (DFPS) investigative staff does not always occur consistently throughout the state,” said Cunio. “This joint training provides a space for both disciplines to meet and discuss current crime trends, as well as enhance the future collaboration and communication between law enforcement and CPS.
The training was led by Sergent Keven Fite and Jessi Jones.
Fite is currently a Patrol Division supervisor and Polygraph Examiner with Tyler Police Department. Fite was a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, Major Crimes Unit. He specializes in investigations involving Crimes Against Children and Internet Crimes Against Children. His work as a Detective included assignment at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County where he conducted joint investigations with DFPS Child Protective Services.
Jones is a Forensic Nurse and provided a brief presentation during the training over the importance of forensic medical examinations for sexual assault victims and elaborated on the medical professional’s role on the Multi-Disciplinary Team. She has been a Labor and Delivery Nurse with Palestine Regional Medical Center for the past 21-years and has served as the Multi-disciplinary Forensic Nurse for the last 11-years where she has completed more than 400 forensic examinations of sexual assault victims.
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties has formalized working agreements with more than 40 partner agencies who make up the Children’s Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team. These partner agencies include law enforcement, DFPS, county and district attorney’s offices, medical professionals, victim advocates, and mental health professionals. The Crisis Center strives to provide regular professional training opportunities for its partners to enhance shared knowledge and understanding of child abuse victimization, best practice recommendations and emerging research in the field, according to Cunio.
Professionals in attendance at the training included representation from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Rusk Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Cherokee County DFPS Child Protective Investigations, Cuney Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Cunio stated that trainings like these along with other important services offered make the Center a crucial part of the community.
“The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties is an essential nonprofit organization within a community. Through the Crisis Center, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse have access to professionally recommended services, for free, offered at the highest standard of care,” she said.
Cunio went on to say she was grateful for local organizations and businesses for making these kinds of training events possible.
“This was an all day training from 8 am to 5 pm, Central Baptist Church was very gracious in letting us use their space for the duration of the day and I am so thankful to Neighbors Coffee for providing refreshments. We couldn’t have done this training without them,” said Cunio.
For additional information about the Crisis Center or the services offered, visit www.mycrisiscenter.com or call 903-586-9118.