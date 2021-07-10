Do customers care if a business makes a positive difference in their community and in the world? They do. In many cases, it’s even more important than price when it comes to making a purchasing decision.
Not only is taking this direction a noble objective, businesses who take corporate responsibility seriously tend to have a better public image, a more loyal customer base, and increased employee satisfaction, which are all key ingredients for sustainable business management. BBB reminds companies that giving back is good for business.
“Good business is no longer just about making a profit,“ Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Being socially and culturally responsible is more important than ever to customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”
BBB provides the following ways your company can show its support for the local community and for the world we live in:
Become a purpose driven business
By choosing a higher purpose, businesses can make significant social and/or environmental impacts in their communities. Giving back can take a variety of forms. One obvious way would be to give a percentage of profits to support a local charity. Other examples include creating volunteer programs, conducting food drives, serving on boards of local charities, and participating in community development initiatives.
Support, inspire, innovate, and compete
As a local business grows and succeeds, other community members might be inspired to start a business of their own. Businesses can help support young leaders and entrepreneurs through mentorship/coaching opportunities and by becoming credible resources for education and information.
When those new businesses grow, they generate competition and the need for innovation. The result is a diverse set of local businesses that are all striving to meet the needs of the community in unique ways.
Promote environmental friendliness
Consumers are motivated to be more environmentally conscious, and supporting environmentally friendly businesses is way which allows them to express that. Businesses can practice environmental safety by reducing energy consumption, purchasing recycled office materials, recycling items within the office and by reducing waste.
Retailers and manufacturers can also produce, access, and distribute goods in more sustainable ways. Manufacturers can access their materials locally, restaurants can get their food and supplies from community-owned farms, and businesses can distribute their goods locally. All of these represent much lower emissions from transportation and freight.
Create a unique community identity
It’s important for small business owners to form meaningful relationships with customers. Communities take pride in their unique culture and identity, and they appreciate local businesses that they feel personally invested in as customers and employees.
A street block of local businesses can create great cultural value. Each small business brings a measure of unique character to the community, and long-established local businesses eventually become a part of the community identity, history, and culture.
Local businesses benefit their community in many unique ways, feeding back into the community as they grow and succeed, thus reinforcing a cyclical relationship that promotes local economic, cultural, and environmental wellness.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been recognizing businesses that demonstrate integrity and performance. Today, more businesses are integrating social impact into their business