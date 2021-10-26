FRISCO — Life has not been easy for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed 11 games last season with a fractured ankle, missed all of the preseason with a strained shoulder and now is dealing with a strained right calf.
So why should he make it easy on the media?
A playful Prescott peeked out the door at the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco on Monday only to encounter questions from local reporters about his rehab and playing status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Prescott said that if he told us whether or not he’s playing Sunday, we’d have nothing to talk about this week.
A big sign will come on Wednesday when the Cowboys (5-1) officially return to practice and start preparing for the Vikings game.
But while Prescott is keeping us guessing, signs continue to point to him being ready as the Cowboys hope to extend their five-game winning streak following last week’s bye.
First things first: Prescott is no longer wearing the walking boot that he had on immediately after sustaining the injury on the final play of the overtime victory over New England on Oct. 17.
He was seen wearing slides on Monday as he heckled a team nutritionist who had asked him to break down his son’s team before their flag football game on Tuesday.
Prescott asked him to do a workout in the field in exchange for his services.
Everything comes at a cost.
Earlier Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that the team was optimistic that Prescott will play against the Vikings based on the progress he made in rehab last week.
Jones made similar remarks on Sunday when he said Prescott was committed to his rehab and had “been working 24/7 on that calf.”
“He’s doing great. He really is doing well,” Jones said. “He’s very optimistic still about [playing against] the Vikings. As we all know, I don’t know many people who would want to bet against that guy. And I think, in his mind, he’s playing against the Vikings.”
Owner Jerry Jones doubled down on the positive sentiment during radio interview on Tuesday.
“Based off (Monday’s practice), that was very encouraging,” Jones said. “Those things have to be monitored. We have a solid week, which is great, to monitor that. I feel very good about where Dak is right now.”
Other positive signs include Prescott attending a Dallas Stars game with his girlfriend Natalie Buffett on Friday at American Airlines Center.
He wore ostrich skin Cowboy boots to listen to country music star Chris Young live in concert at the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie on Saturday.
And on Sunday, he had some Hutchins BBQ ordered to his house in Prosper and took a picture with the person making the delivery, wearing casual shoes and no boot on his right foot.
And then came Monday when he participated in team meetings with the rest of the Cowboys with seemingly every expectation of playing Sunday.
That’s certainly right guard Zack Martin’s understanding.
“Yeah. Until someone tells us differently, that’s what we’re going in as,” Martin said Monday.
Martin said the offensive line will be conscious of having to protect Prescott at less than 100 percent. The Cowboys are tied for fifth in the league in fewest sacks allowed per game and gave up none against the Patriots.
“It’s definitely something you have to have in the back of your mind because he’s made so many plays getting out of the pocket and making plays down the field,” Martin said. “Definitely, a little bit extra on the O-line keeping him clean back there, being able to sit in the pocket and make his reads.”
As far as him playing on Sunday, there is seemingly little doubt.
But let Prescott have his fun.