Three Dallas Cowboys legends just took another step closer to football immortality.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that former Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Ware and safety Darren Woodson are finalists for its 2023 class.
Former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley was announced as a senior finalist for the Class of 2023 after earning five first-team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl honors throughout his career. The former Super Bowl MVP is also part of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.
Three former Cowboys’ players —Woodson, Ware and linebacker Zach Thomas — were among the 28 modern-era semifinalists. Thomas joined Ware and Woodson as one of the finalists for the newest Hall of Fame class.