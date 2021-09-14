FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, but they will start the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols.
Gregory went on the COVID-19 list four days after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Backup tackle Brandon Knight returned along with Martin.
Martin missed the game against the defending Super Bowl champions after testing positive five days earlier. The Cowboys are at risk of having another starter sidelined for a game if Gregory can’t return this week.
Gregory needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be activated. The Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Dallas will be without receiver Michael Gallup at least three weeks. Gallup was placed on injured reserve with a left calf strain. He was injured against Tampa Bay. Gallup is dealing with a calf injury he suffered in the second half of the Bucs game last Thursday. Earlier in the game, he caught four passes for 36 yards.
Under the NFL’s rules, Gallup likely wouldn’t be eligible for return until the Oct. 10 game against the Giants in Week 5.
In Gallup’s place, Cedrick Wilson should take over and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said on Monday he doesn’t have any reason to think there will be a huge drop-off.
“Ced will operate in there. No issues, no concerns,” Moore said of Wilson. “He’s the utility guy. He can do a little bit of everything. Obviously, you saw him on Thursday night when he had to go in there and I felt like we didn’t miss a beat.”
Wilson finished the game with three catches for 24 yards.
Even with Martin back, the Cowboys are again without one of their top three linemen after right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Collins played in the opener.
Terence Steele is expected to start at right tackle in place of Collins, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said.
“The plan is to go with Steele, and he’ll do a good job,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “He’s a young guy that we’re proud of. He really had a great rookie year last year, relatively speaking, and he’ll do a good job out there. We’ll give him lots of help.”
Steele, a second-year veteran, started 14 games at right tackle last year as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech. Collins missed the entire season with a hip injury that required surgery last fall.
Martin started the other two games at right tackle in 2020, but with Collins currently suspended, Jones said the team was reluctant to move Martin back to tackle, which would require two position switches on the starting line.
The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice, filling two open spots after the team placed safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton on the Practice Squad/Injured list.
Also, Cowboys legends Drew Pearson, Jimmy Johnson and Cliff Harris will receive their new Pro Football Hall of Fame rings at halftime of the Cowboys’ Sept. 27 home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.
Pearson (2021 Hall of Fame Class), Johnson (2020 Centennial Class) and Harris (2020 Centennial Class) were formally inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August.
