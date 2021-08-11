Virus Outbreak

As schools begin to open across East Texas, a look at where our local school districts stand on the mandating of masks, performance of contact tracing and the notification of parents in the event of a positive case in the school.

Chapel Hill ISD

Masks: Will not be required, but mask-wearing will be "highly" encouraged.

Contact tracing: A decision on contact tracing has not been announced.

Parental notification: Parents will be notified in the event of a positive case.

NOTE: Whitney Mayfield, Chapel Hill Communications and Public Relations Coordinator, said all decisions are subject to change on a day-to-day basis.

Hallsville ISD

Masks: As addressed by Executive Order GA 36, there is no mask mandate.

Contact tracing: The district will use the current definition of close contact/exposure.

Parental notification: District communication will be provided to any students who come in contact with a student of staff member displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Close contacts will receive a phone call from a school nurse or campus administrator.

Longview ISD

Masks: Employees and students are strongly encouraged to wear mask, but they are not required. 

Contact tracing: Administration is working with local, state and federal authorities to determine the best course of action for this still. 

Parental notification: Administration is working with local, state and federal authorities to determine the best course of action for this still. 

Pine Tree ISD

The Pine Tree ISD has not responded to a request for information on mask-wearing, contact tracing and parental notification. 

Spring Hill ISD

Masks: "Following the Texas Governor's Executive Order," masks will not be required, but anyone can wear one if they wish. 

Contact tracing: Spring Hill ISD will follow the Texas Education Agency Public Health Guidance, which says "school systems are not required to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing."

Parental notification: Following that same guidance, schools will notify parents if their child is in close contact with someone what tested positive for COVID-19. 

NOTE: Spring Hill ISD Communications Specialist Sarah Robinson said district protocols may change at any time during the year to comply with recommendations/requirements of state and local entities. 

Tyler ISD

Masks: Not required but the district would like for students to consider wearing a face cover during rising and/or peak infectious seasons as a way to prevent the spread of disease when other mitigations (such as vaccines) are not utilized. 

Contact tracing:  A decision on contact tracing has not been announced.

Parental notification: Parents will be directly notified if a student is considered close contact with someone that has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Whitehouse ISD

Masks: Masks will not be required, but will be optional.

Contact tracing: Whitehouse ISD staff will not participate in contact tracing.

Parental notification: At this time, WISD will not be notifying families of a possible COVID exposure.

NOTE: Nikki Simmons, Whitehouse ISD Communications/PR Specialist, said the district will follow TEA guidance pertaining to sharing exposure information with families if and when it is shared with administrators. 

White Oak ISD

Masks: Masks will not be required, persuant to Executive Order GA 36.

Contact tracing: White Oak ISD will contact the local health department with any suspected cases and do our very best to assist in that regard.

Parental notification: White Oak ISD will contact parents to the best of its ability.

Winona ISD

Masks: Decision will be made after Tuesday meeting with superintendent.

Contact tracing: Decision will be made after Tuesday meeting with superintendent.

Parental Notification: Decision will be made after Tuesday meeting with superintendent.

 
 

