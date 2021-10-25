As community spread levels of COVID-19 and cases have steadily decreased in Northeast Texas for about a month now, the public may wonder if this is the light at the end of the tunnel. Local experts are cautioning against premature celebration.
“The delta variant may have run out of people it can target,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, as to why cases and community spread levels of the virus may be decreasing. Another possibility, he suggested, could be the virus mutating again to a different variant that’s even more infectious.
Back in February, Cummins thought Northeast Texas was beginning to see herd immunity through the combination of lower community spread levels of the virus and enough vaccines having been administered. “I was wildly wrong on that guess,” he said.
“My guess is it’s mutated a little bit and become less infectious, and maybe we’ve had a significant amount of community spread already that it’s limited the likely victims,” he said.
Cummins said the population has let its guard down before and that proved problematic.
“In some situations, yes, we can be a little more relaxed,” Cummins said, such as in small groups with fully vaccinated individuals, adding it’s probably OK to be maskless with them.
“In larger settings with more people who are not vaccinated, like grocery stores, things like that, I think masking can be used to be a wise approach because there is still community spread,” Cummins said.
He added that just because the county has seen declining numbers, the public can’t assume “It’s all over, we can go back to normal.”
“We’ve tried that twice already,” he said.
Last year in the spring, the general public became more lenient in COVID-19 prevention guidelines, which made for a miserable summer, Cummins said. Again this year in the spring, the same occurred, making for another bad summer.
“The only way that we’re going to keep the numbers down is by concerted effort, continued vaccination and masking in settings where you don’t know the vaccination status of people around you,” he said.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, there were 153 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Monday. The last time Smith County saw a similarly low local hospitalization rate was in August.
“We still have a core group who are very, very, very sick and not progressing quickly,” Cummins said about those currently hospitalized. The delta variant is hitting a younger group of people and hitting them harder, he said, emphasizing they’re staying in the hospital and on respirators longer than previously hospitalized covid patients. “The majority are unvaccinated,” he said, adding they’re ranging in age from their 20’s to their 80’s, but the bulk of patients are within the 50’s and 60’s.
UT Health is also seeing decreasing numbers of people getting tested for the virus and a decreasing positivity rate, which Cummins said is encouraging.
“I don’t know when a return to normal is going to be,” he said.
Cummins said everyone should feel optimistic.
“Being optimistic and happy that things are better doesn’t mean letting your guard down and not taking caution. People should still be getting vaccinated,” he said.
Terrence Ates, public information officer for NET Health, said we can attribute lower numbers of COVID cases and community spread levels of the virus to a number of things, including vaccines.
"Society has become more accustomed to following the recommendations to minimize the spread of disease," Ates said, talking about social distancing, wearing face coverings and staying away from others if they're sick.
"For a while there was some resistance, but after months of going through COVID-19 and seeing what behaviors have been shown to actually make an impact, those behaviors have become more engrained as part of expectation of going to meetings, concerts, sporting events and group gatherings," he explained.
Ates noted that within the 18-month time span that COVID-19 has been in the community, there's been repeating trends or patterns of how numbers of new cases increase, a few months later will decrease, and all over again.
"There's this roller coaster that shows we still should not let our guard down. Just when the statistics are showing that the infection rate is going down, that the vaccination rate is going up, we still need to remain vigilant if we're going to truly make sure that COVID-19 doesn't remain a persistent public health issue going forward," Ates said.