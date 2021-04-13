A Wills Point man accused of killing his mother and her dog was arrested for murder early Monday morning after a seven hour standoff.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, a family member of homeowner said Gerald Powell, 45, who had several firearms in the home, said he killed a family pet and was going to kill his mother next.
Powell allegedly said he would shoot any law enforcement who tried to enter onto the property, located in the 800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2965, according to police.
Deputies responded to the residence Sunday at 10 p.m. along with Wills Point Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix arrived on scene a short time later and he called for additional units, including the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.
Officers made contact with Powell by phone "who again reiterated he would kill any law enforcement who attempted to arrest him," the sheriff's office said. When the SWAT Team entered onto his property several hours later, Powell surrendered peacefully.
Deputies entered the home and found Powell's mother, Billie Powell, deceased along with her dog. An autopsy will be performed to determine Ms. Powell’s cause and time of death.
“This is a sad and senseless death," Hendrix said.
Gerald Powell was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail for a murder charge on a $2 million bond. He is now awaiting arraignment.