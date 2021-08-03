On the first day of school, Wednesday, August 18, staff and students at Whitehouse ISD will be welcomed back for the new school year.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran used YouTube video to announce their back to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year Friday.
“This summer has been one of preparing buildings, providing needed staff development and developing outstanding lessons for face-to-face instruction,” Moran said.
There will be no remote learning at Whitehouse for the school year.
“In short, our plan is to continue to sanitize our schools and provide a safe place for everyone,” Moran said.
Masks are not required, but are optional, as well as for the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We’ll continue communicating vaccination information to you so that you can make the best decision for your family,” Moran said. “I will ask you to use good judgement in staying home if you have covid symptoms to prevent the spread of COVID."
Moran added student success is the district’s highest priority.