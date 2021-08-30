Need for specimens to sequence for variants

Nearly all Tyler-area school districts have made COVID-19 dashboards easily available on their district websites.

Many Tyler-area school districts are publicly reporting COVID-19 data. The links below will take you to the page where each district is making that information available.

ARP ISD: Notification of confirmed COVID-19 cases

ATHENS ISD: AISD Covid-19 dashboard

BULLARD ISD: Bullard ISD COVID-19 tracking

CUMBERLAND ACADEMY SCHOOLS: School nurses and administrators are communicating all information regarding COVID-19 through emails to parents.

FRANKSTON ISD: Frankston ISD COVID-19 dashboard

GRAND SALINE ISD: Grand Saline ISD COVID-19 dashboard

HAWKINS ISD: Hawkins ISD Strong Start (scroll down on the page for data)

JACKSONVILLE ISD: Daily dashboard

MARTIN'S MILL ISD: Individual cases are reported, but without overall data

MINEOLA ISD: MISD student COVID-19 dashboard

MURCHISON ISD: Murchison ISD confirmed positive COVID-19 case tracker

NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD: Select the COVID-19 positive notifications and updates tab

TROUP ISD: COVID-19 notifications

TYLER ISD: Active COVID-19 dashboard

VAN ISD: Active COVID-19 cases within Van ISD

To download a full statewide report of every school in every district from the Texas Department of State Health Services, click here

 
 

