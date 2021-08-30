Many Tyler-area school districts are publicly reporting COVID-19 data. The links below will take you to the page where each district is making that information available.
ARP ISD: Notification of confirmed COVID-19 cases
ATHENS ISD: AISD Covid-19 dashboard
BULLARD ISD: Bullard ISD COVID-19 tracking
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY SCHOOLS: School nurses and administrators are communicating all information regarding COVID-19 through emails to parents.
FRANKSTON ISD: Frankston ISD COVID-19 dashboard
GRAND SALINE ISD: Grand Saline ISD COVID-19 dashboard
HAWKINS ISD: Hawkins ISD Strong Start (scroll down on the page for data)
JACKSONVILLE ISD: Daily dashboard
MARTIN'S MILL ISD: Individual cases are reported, but without overall data
MINEOLA ISD: MISD student COVID-19 dashboard
MURCHISON ISD: Murchison ISD confirmed positive COVID-19 case tracker
NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD: Select the COVID-19 positive notifications and updates tab
TROUP ISD: COVID-19 notifications
TYLER ISD: Active COVID-19 dashboard
VAN ISD: Active COVID-19 cases within Van ISD
To download a full statewide report of every school in every district from the Texas Department of State Health Services, click here.