With multiple health care providers seeing an increase in hospitalization of patients for COVID-19, and with the Delta variant, medical workers are encouraging people get vaccinated if not already.
Here is where you can get vaccinated in East Texas.
Tyler
All CVS locations in Tyler, including
- 1702 S Broadway Ave in Bergfeld Center. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 526-8183
- 2626 E 5th St. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 531-2550
- 1710 W Gentry Pkwy. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 595-4179
- 4922 S Broadway Ave. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 561-6262
- 7003 S Broadway Ave in Target. To schedule an appointment, call 903) 939-8550
All Walgreens locations in Tyler, including
- 1620 S Broadway Ave. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 553-0367
- 110 S SW Loop 323. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 526-5361
- 2120 E SE Loop 323. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 593-1507
- 5415 S Broadway Ave. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 939-9298
UT Health
UT Health North Campus, located at 11937 U.S. Hwy 271 North, first floor. Vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required and to make an appointment, call 903-877-5152 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. UT Health only offers the Pfizer vaccine.
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances
- Christus Trinity Clinic- South Broadway Commons, located at 8288 S Broadway Ave in Tyler. This location offers the Moderna vaccine.
- Christus Trinity Clinic Longview Family Healthcare Center, located at 2010 Bill Owens Parkway in Longview. This location offers the Pfizer vaccine.
- Christus Trinity Clinic Longview Internal Medicine, located at 701 E Marshall Ave, Suite 400 in Longview. This location offers the Pfizer vaccine.
- Christus Trinity Clinic Longview Internal Medicine Associates, located at 703 E Marshall Ave, Suite 1001 in Longview. This location offers the Pfizer vaccine.
- Christus Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine- Marshall, located at 815 S Washington, Suite 100 in Marshall. This location offers the Pfizer vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/
Northeast Texas Public Health District
- 815 North Broadway in Tyler. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They also have the following vaccine clinics planned.
- Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4 in Tyler at the front of UT Tyler Cowan Center, on the corner of University Boulevard and Varsity Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, August 5 in Tyler at the Rose Valley Apartments, located at 1007 NNW Loop 323, across from Tyler High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, August 5, Tuesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 12 in Tyler at the front of UT Tyler Cowan Center, on the corner of University Boulevard and Varsity Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates/
Stephenson Pharmacy, located at 1000 S Fleishel Ave. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-593-0236.
All Super 1 Foods Pharmacy locations, including
- 1105 E. Gentry Pkwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-535-9467.
- 113 N NW Loop 323 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-593-5369.
- 3828 Troup Hwy in Tyler. To schedule an appointment, call 903-581-9666.
- 172 Centennial Pkwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-525-6923.
All Brookshire Pharmacy locations, including
- 2020 Roseland Blvd in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-597-1358.
- 2734 E. 5th St. in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-526-4092.
- 100 Rice Rd in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-561-7943.
Fresh by Brookshire’s, located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-747-3508.
Genoa Healthcare, located at 2323 W. Front St in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-595-3100.
All Walmart Pharmacy locations, including
- 2151 Frankston Hwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-405-6199.
- 450 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-405-6389.
- 1900 E SE Loop 323 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-508-6127.
- 2120 E SE Loop 323 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-593-1507.
- 3820 State Hwy 64 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-597-3888.
- 5050 Troup Hwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-534-1122.
- 5976 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-405-6215.
- 6801 S Broadway Ave in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-581-4842.
Sam’s Club Pharmacy, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323 in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-597-1863.
Woody Weaver Pharmacy, located at 2726 W. Gentry Pkwy in Tyler. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-593-2533.
Tyler RX, located at 2415 E 5th street in Tyler. This location offers the Moderna vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 903-593-1400.
UT Health Science Center in Tyler, located at 11937-US-271 in Tyler. To schedule an appointment, call 903-877-7000.
Whitehouse
All Brookshire’s Pharmacy locations, including
- 601 Hwy 110 N in Whitehouse. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-839-3715.
All CVS locations, including
100 E. Main St in Whitehouse. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-839-6274.
Lindale
All Walmart locations, including
- 105 W. Centennial Blvd in Lindale. This location offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 903-882-5840.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark in Lindale, located at 3202 S. Main St. To make an appointment, call 903-266-4000.
Eagle Pharmacy, located at 1404 S. Main St in Lindale. Walk-ins may be available here. To make an appointment, call 903-881-5752.
Troup
NET Health
- Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, August 26 in Troup at the Troup ISD Administrative Offices, located at 201 N. Carolina Street, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Kilgore
NET Health
- Monday, August 2, Wednesday, August 4, and Friday, August 6, in Kilgore at the Forest Home Baptist Church, located at 15746 CR 173 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Mineola
NET Health
- Monday, August 9 in Mineola at the Mineola ISD Offices, located at 1050 W. States Loop 564 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Alba
NET Health
- Monday, August 9 in Alba at the Alba-Golden ISD Offices, located at 1373 CR 2377 from 10 a.m. to noon. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Elkhart
NET Health
- Monday, August 9 in Elkhart at the Slocum ISD Pre-K to eighth-grade gym, located at 5765 East st. Hwy 294, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Chandler
NET Health
- Tuesday, August 10 in Chandler at the Lake Palestine United Methodist Church, located at 2889 FM 315 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
All Brookshire’s Pharmacy locations, including 703 State Hwy 31 W E in Chandler. To make an appointment, call 903-849-4090.
Palestine
NET Health
- Tuesday, August 10 in Palestine at Westwood Junior High School, located at 2889 FM 315 from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
- Wednesday, September 1 in Palestine at Westwood Junior High School, located at 2889 FM 315 from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Quitman
NET Health
- Tuesday, August 17 at the Quitman Elementary School, located at 902 E. Goode Street, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This location offers both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Regardless of where the vaccine is received, there is no cost.