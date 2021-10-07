During Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, the subject of Ivermectin use as a COVID-19 treatment was broached, as Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips asked if hospitals’ physicians are permitted to administer the drug to treat patients hospitalized with the virus.
“I don’t know why we are so focused on vaccines and the people that are not getting the vaccines. There’s a reason why they’re not getting the vaccine,” Phillips said, later adding, “I’d like to see us focus on some of these preventative measures as well, as strong as we are trying to get people to get the vaccination.”
Ivermectin is approved in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals. It can be applied as a pour-on, injectable, paste, or "drench."
For humans, Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical formulations for head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea, the Food and Drug Administration reports.
However, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with Ivermectin intended for livestock.
Smith Counth Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said that in studies across the United States, he has not seen Ivermectin recommended.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Anderson, said the vaccines are safe, effective and readily available.
“The great majority, above 90%, of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” he said.
The FDA echoed a CDC warning against the use of Ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel determined that there is insufficient evidence and data to recommend Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.
The FDA warns against misinformation saying it is OK to take Ivermectin for COVID-19. The AMA reports even approved levels of Ivermectin can interact with other medications such as blood thinners. Overdose of Ivermectin can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension, allergic reactions, dizziness, ataxia, seizures, coma and even death.
On the use of Ivermectin, the FDA stated, "Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal Ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous."
A UT Health spokesperson said the hospital is focused on providing treatments that have shown clear benefit in treating the virus.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have remained committed to practicing evidence-based medicine. In fact, using medications for conditions they are not approved to treat can be harmful to patients. We have and will continue to follow the best treatment guidelines available,” the statement said.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Phillips added he doesn’t trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Maybe some of this focus of those that are scared to get it is because they don’t trust the CDC. I notice all your information comes from the CDC. I don’t trust them (the CDC). I know a bunch of other people like me. For those who have those concerns, why don’t we focus on preventative measures of vitamins and all these certain things? To me, I think, maybe it’s money,” Phillips said.
He referenced Merck’s COVID antiviral pill, for which the federal government will pay about $700 per course of treatment, which the New York Times reported Friday is about one-third of the costs of monoclonal antibody treatment. “To me, I believe, follow the money trail. I don’t know,” he said.
Cary Nix, Precinct 2 commissioner, said he agrees with Phillips and asked about recovery rates in those who receive monoclonal antibody treatment.
“The recovery rates of people that get over it, they’ve got antibodies, correct? How would you think an antibody’s going to last, versus, do you think that would be more natural than getting the vaccine? Do you think we have any kind of resistance there?” Nix asked McGaha.
McGaha recommended receiving a vaccination so that antibody level coverage stays high to prevent COVID-19.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Anderson, said there are several infusion centers throughout Christus Health, including at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, which has been offering the treatment since 2020.
“Though we do not share specific information about our patients’ treatment, infusion treatments have shown success in helping COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization,” he said.
As far as Ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19, Christus Trinity Mother Frances follows the expert recommendations of the CDC, Department of Health, American Medical Association and the FDA on treatments for injuries and illnesses, including COVID-19, it said.
Anderson said he encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.