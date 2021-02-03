Deangela Godbolt just began her journey as a nursing student at UT Tyler in January, and on Wednesday she was among the students and faculty who received their COVID-19 vaccine at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.
Christus TMF officials invited clinical students and faculty from Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler to receive the vaccination for their protection as they’re often the ones administering the medicine to others.
“It was very exciting,” Godbolt said. “We’re getting closer to a normal life again.”
Godbolt said she’ll likely be a part of giving out the vaccines in a couple of weeks. She feels more protected after receiving her first dose of the vaccine.
She wants people to know that “you shouldn’t be afraid and (the vaccine is) not going to hurt. I feel like everyone should get the vaccine.”
Elizabeth Olivier, Tyler Junior College interim dean of nursing and health sciences, said both TJC and UT Tyler clinical students are enjoying getting hands-on experience through the COVID-19 vaccination process.
“They’re participating both as providers and recipients. So Christus reached out to us and offered to help vaccinate our clinical students in any of the clinical programs to provide the students with some level of protection,” Olivier said. “So when they’re in the hospitals they are being protected and they’re also protecting the staff and patients because they’re not bringing in COVID. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Barbara Haas, UT Tyler interim dean of nursing and health sciences, said students from both schools participated in the administering and receiving the vaccination shots Wednesday and the initiative will continue Thursday.
“Many of the students have been very active in participating the community clinics, whether it’s through UT Health, Christus or NET Health,” Haas said. “So these students are out supporting and giving back to the community and helping the community. So they’re living what they’re taught. They’re walking the walk.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Deborah Wallace, a TJC nursing student, said it feels good to help out with the vaccinations. She noted that for some time due to COVID-19, students couldn’t go to hospitals and clinics to practice their nursing skills.
“I feel like it’s the responsibility to help our community get vaccinated,” Wallace said. “It’s nice to get out and get the hands-on experience. We’re back to normal per se.”
UT Tyler nursing student Meredith Campbell, who received the vaccine in January, came to Christus to assist with injections.
“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to do injections this early in the year, but with the pandemic and the need for the vaccines I’ve been able to get experience a lot sooner,” Campbell, who is a level one nursing student, said. “The pandemic is bad, but also it’s helping with nursing students get more experience sooner.”
Campbell encouraged people who can get the vaccine to do so to help move past the pandemic.
Shelly Welch, chief nursing officer at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, said the hospital staff is thrilled to offer the vaccines to local clinical students.
“They’re coming on site into our hospitals and clinical sites around the community, and we want to make sure they’re safe and protected with the vaccines and they can help protect their families as well,” Welch said.
She hopes that a few hundred students and faculty members can be vaccinated over Wednesday and Thursday.
“I think everybody needs to speak with their family members and providers or physicians they see and make good decisions about when and who needs to get the vaccine,” Welch said. “The more people we get vaccinated, the more we can reduce new cases and hospitalizations and help get our community back to normal across the board.”