UT Health Science Center at Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District have been named as two of the hubs in the state for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said that this week most COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to large sites around the state to vaccinate more than 100,000 people. The goal is to provide more people with the vaccine and an easier way to sign up for an appointment.
All phase 1A and 1B individuals are eligible to receive a vaccine at these hubs, no matter where they live.
Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, while phase 1B includes people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.
People should not show up to a hub if they don't have an appointment. Providers are focusing on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID‑19, DSHS said.
According to the state, vaccine supplies are limited but more supply is coming every week.
For week five of the vaccine allocation, NET Health and UT Health Science Center at Tyler each received 1,500 doses of the vaccine.
NET Health CEO George Roberts said the health district will be hosting vaccine drive-thru clinics at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler every week based on an appointment and waiting list system. To become a part of the waiting list, visit nethealthcovid19.org.
The drive-thru vaccinations began last Friday and Saturday, and the next event will likely be this Tuesday and Wednesday. Those on the waiting list be the first called on an appointment.
Appointments are full at UT Health Science Center at Tyler, but UT Health East Texas said Friday that officials will publicize the next appointment availability through the media. Appointments began on Monday, and people used an online link to sign up for these appointments as well.