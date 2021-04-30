To help those with lingering health after having COVID-19, UT Health East Texas physicians will open a COVID-19 recovery clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler.
At the clinic, a team of health care workers will screen, assess, treat and provide referrals for people who continue to experience negative COVID-19-related health effects. Clinic team members include professionals involved in pulmonary and critical care medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, dietary, behavioral health and clinical research.
The team leaders are Dr. Megan Devine, who is board certified in pulmonary and critical care medicine, Dr. Renee Hebbeler-Clark, who is board certified in critical care and infectious disease medicine, and Tara Sadler, a family nurse practitioner and advanced practice registered nurse.
“COVID-19 has impacted our community in a number of ways. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, we are starting to see life return to some semblance of normal. But, that’s not the case for many who were infected with COVID-19,” Devine said. “While they are no longer infected by the virus, they continue to deal with the aftereffects, which can range from the inconvenient to debilitating. By opening this clinic, we hope to make it easier for patients to receive all the care they need post COVID-19.”
People who have recovered from COVID-19 and experience the following symptoms could receive treatment at the new clinic, according to UT Health East Texas.
- Decreased exercise tolerance, including shortness of breath
- Headaches, dizziness, hair loss or prolonged loss of taste or smell
- Cognitive conditions including memory loss, brain fog or mental fatigue
- Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder
This clinic will also be involved in research studies to combat post COVID-19 syndrome. A physician referral is not needed for the clinic, but it is encouraged. For an appointment or more information, call 903-877-2899.