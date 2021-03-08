UT Health East Texas will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to school district and child care employees this Thursday.
The vaccines will be given by appointment only.
People who are eligible include workers in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers, according to UT Health East Texas.
People who meet the criteria can visit signupgenius.com/go/utnorth_teachers.
Vaccines will be administered at UT Health North Campus Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Time slots are available Thursday through Saturday. Vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.
TPeople receive the vaccine at no cost, but they are asked to bring their insurance card and employee badge to their appointment. Residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.