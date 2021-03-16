More than 73,000 vaccines have been distributed throughout the Tyler area by the city's two major hospital systems in a matter of three months.
UT Health East Texas has administered more than 33,198 COVID-19 vaccines since the health system began giving vaccinations three months ago. More than 19,500 of those were first doses, with the remainder being second-dose vaccines, which occur three to four weeks after the first dose.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances in the Tyler area has distributed 40,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in the region and more than 30,000 first and second doses in the Christus Good Shepherd region in the Longview area. The vaccination numbers include shots administered at Christus Trinity Clinics in those areas as well.
“We are pleased to be playing such a critical role in the vaccine rollout for East Texas,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, division chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas. “It was no small challenge to stand up a vaccine clinic during the height of the pandemic, with so many of our caregivers on the front lines treating patients, but we were honored the state chose us as a mass vaccine location. It’s a job we take seriously and we are happy to do our part to help end the spread of this dreaded virus.”
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler received the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment in East Texas the morning of Dec. 15, and the first vaccines were given to health care workers that afternoon. UT Health East Texas proceeded to vaccinate hundreds of health care workers and first responders.
When the state opened criteria for those being vaccinated to high-risk individuals in early January, UT Health and Christus opened up vaccinations to the public who identified as high risk. The criteria have now been expanded to include school and child care employees and anyone over the age of 50.
In addition to the main vaccine clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271, UT Health East Texas has conducted vaccine clinics at its regional hospitals to vaccinate those who qualify for the vaccine at this time.
Cummins urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is available to them and encouraged the continued practice of COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently.
“We have to fight on several fronts in order to bring this pandemic under control,” Cummins said. “Vaccination is a huge part of that, but so are the simple things everyone can do like masking, handwashing and social distancing. It will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus.”
For a UT Health vaccine appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccines arrive. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to the internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.
Christus Health appointments can be made by christushealth.org/coronavirus.